Four people were injured, two critically, after a single vehicle crash in Mississauga early Saturday, Peel paramedics say.
The crash occurred on Highway 410 off ramp northbound to Courtneypark Drive East at about 4:30 a.m.
Peel Regional Paramedics said two people were taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. The other two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
