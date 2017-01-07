Fort York staff are "heartbroken" after they say the historic site's apiary was vandalized and honey was stolen, leading thousands of bees to die of exposure.

The organization tweeted the news on Friday, and later said Toronto Honeys, a local urban beekeeping group, is "working to save some bees from the damaged hives."

We're heartbroken: our apiary was vandalized and bees have died due to exposure. If you see anything please call police at (416) 808-1400 pic.twitter.com/hoOp80wlvD — @fortyork

Shawn Caza, beekeeper with Toronto Honeys, said he first noticed possible tampering with the hives back at the beginning in December.

Closer to Christmas, he came back to do a final check, and noticed some honey had been cut out of different hives. He says it's not clear when it happened.

Bee update: the 4 hives left are safe. @TorontoHoneys are working to save some bees from the damaged hives. Thank you for your support 🐝💛 pic.twitter.com/FBbG91A175 — @fortyork

Then, on Thursday, he returned to an even worse scene: Every single hive had a protective cloth peeled off, honey was removed, and in three hives there was no movement.

"Our strongest hive that was just full of bees is one of the ones that died," he said.

Less than a fifth of bees left

The total bee population prior to the damage was likely 20 or 30 thousand bees, Caza said. Now, less than a fifth is thought to be left.

Six to eight frames of four pounds of honey each appeared to be stolen, he added.

"It's really strange," said fellow beekeeper Melissa Berney.

It's been a bit of a sad time for us. I'm exhausted from trying to sort out the mess. Looking forward to brighter times. https://t.co/bYfhJhPvGb — @TorontoHoneys

Fort York has been working with Toronto Honeys for four years, according to the historic site's manager, David O'Hara. He estimates 500 to 600 pounds of honey have been produced so far.

"It's a program that's been quite successful," he said.

The area, he added, is secured at night.

O'Hara said Fort York has plans to contact the police.