Former Toronto hockey referee charged with sexual assault dating back to 1970s

Police in Peel Region have arrested a 73-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation going back to the early 1970s and believe there may be more victims.

Investigators first learned of "a series" of sexual assaults in May 2018 from a 56-year-old victim, police said in a news release.

On June 10, the man from L'Ile-Blizzard, Quebec, was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Police say the accused was a referee with Toronto hockey league in the 1970s and was also a superintendent at various apartment buildings in Toronto and Brampton.

A photo of the man has been released on the Peel police website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the special victims unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3640 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.