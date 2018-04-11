Former top Ontario Liberal aide David Livingston set to be sentenced for role in gas plants scandal

A former top Ontario political aide found guilty in connection with a scandal involving the Liberal government's decision to cancel two gas plants prior to the 2011 provincial election is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

David Livingston, who was the chief of staff for former premier Dalton McGuinty in 2012-13, is being sentenced for one count of unauthorized use of a computer. A second guilty finding against him — of attempting to commit mischief to data — was stayed in February.

Livingston's deputy, Laura Miller, was found not guilty on the same charges.

The conviction relates to the wiping of government computers and destruction of documents that could have been deemed embarrassing for the government.

The Crown had sought jail time, something Livingston's lawyer Brian Gover has said is a step too far.

The sentencing comes less than 10 weeks before voters go to the polls for the 2018 provincial election.

