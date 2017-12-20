A former Toronto Raptor has taken to Twitter to complain that a toilet was among the items stolen from his Dallas home during a burglary.

Thirty-three-year-old Charlie Villanueva, a former Toronto first-round pick who most recently played in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, posted a photo of the space in his bathroom where his toilet once stood.

In a series of sometimes potty-mouthed tweets, Villanueva says his home appliances also were taken during the burglary Tuesday.

I’m still in shock of the things they stole 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ but the one that stand out the most is a toilet...... Bro a toilet, can’t get my mind off that. A toilet..... Wow 🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽 — @CVBelieve

Villanueva described the episode as "mind blowing," saying he's "in shock."

He initially criticized police for what he said was a slow response to his burglary report, saying he called four times about the purloined toilet. An investigation has since been launched, he says.

Nah, they can keep it now. But an investigation for the missing 🚽 is in progress. I got some leads thanks to @Twitter. 🚔 https://t.co/5EkKyzPrLr — @CVBelieve

Another Twitter user created the handle "Stolen Toilet" and responded to one of his tweets by asking: "Charlie are u looking for me?"

