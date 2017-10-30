For Sarada Peri, working as a speech writer at the White House was her dream job. When she found out she'd not only scored that job, but would be working for America's first black president, Barack Obama, it was surreal.

"Every day, when I walked through the gates, I pinched myself and thought 'I can't believe I'm doing this,'" Peri said in an interview with Matt Galloway on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Peri was part of the team of communications strategists and speech writers that worked with former president Obama, crafting his message of inclusion during his second term in office.

This week, Peri is in the Greater Toronto Area, speaking with students in Brampton and at the Canadian Club in downtown Toronto, as part of her role as a visiting global fellow at the Ryerson Leadership Lab.

Optimism, diversity more important now

Peri, a first-generation American born to Indian parents, says now more than ever, it's important to encourage young people from diverse backgrounds to get involved in public service, to ensure their voices and perspectives are heard.

"I don't want cynicism to get the best of them."

"I was far from the only South Asian in the White House," she said. "There are plenty of opportunities to work in the space and … that representation is really important."

"One of president Obama's key messages, and his vision for America, was one of unity so I think that kind of was part of everything we did, whatever we were writing about," said Peri.

"We do have an incredibly diverse population and America is supposed to be this land of opportunity," said Peri.

How the message has changed

It's a stark contrast to what Peri is seeing unfold in the United States today, nearly one year later, she says.

"What we're seeing now is somebody who governs by dividing people," Peri said, speaking of current President Donald Trump.

Sarada Peri says it's important to see more diverse young people pursuing a career in public service. (Sarada Peri)

"He campaigned on that very effectively by slicing and dicing the American electorate and stoking fear in people using racist and nativist sentiments."

Peri says she worries that his approach is sending the wrong message to young people in the country, and around the globe.

"I think it's become even more powerful since he's taken the presidency because what the president says matters. Little kids look up to our president," said Peri.