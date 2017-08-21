Two men who were shot at in the Sherway Gardens parking lot last week are also tied to another high-profile crime, a source within the Toronto Police Service has told CBC Toronto.

Mark Peretz and Paris Christoforou were linked to the 2004 shooting of Louise Russo at a California Sandwiches shop, the source said. Both men were charged in connection with the crime, which made major headlines at the time.

Christoforou, who was once affiliated with the Hells Angels, was sentenced to nine years in prison for the murder attempt that left Russo, a bystander, paralyzed.

At the time, police said she was shot by mistake in a hit gone bad.



Paris Christoforou, left, suffered non-life threatening injuries after a gunman opened fire at Sherway Gardens on August 4. Mark Peretz, right, was seriously injured in the shooting. (CBC Fifth Estate )

In a failed murder attempt near the shopping centre, Christoforou suffered non-life threatening injuries and Peretz was seriously injured.A witness to the Sherway shooting described a masked man walking up to an SUV and firing into it.The driver was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries. The passenger was injured by broken glass.Police are investigating whether the Sherway Gardens incident is connected to another shooting in early August.

A 35-year-old man was seriously wounded in that attack after leaving an Oakville restaurant.