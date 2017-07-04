In the month following the adoption of a foreign buyer's tax in Ontario, just 4.7 per cent of home sales in the Greater Golden Horseshoe involved non-residents, according to provincial data released Tuesday.

The figures track the number of so-called foreign buyers involved in the roughly 18,282 real estate transactions that took place in the region between April 24 and May 26.

It's unclear, however, whether the 15 per cent levy on non-resident buyers, which came into effect on April 20, had an influence on foreign speculation.

It's the first time the province has released such figures so there's no empirical measuring stick with which to compare.

The Ontario Liberals announced the speculation tax in the spring. It was part of a package meant to cool down a sizzling housing market in the Greater Toronto Area and its surrounding suburbs, which have seen year-over-year price increases in the double digits.

There are signs, however, that the temperature is dropping.

Figures from the Toronto Real Estate Board for both May and the first half of June found that home prices have declined month-over-month — even though they still represent an increase compared to this time last year.