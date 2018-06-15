Doug Ford will be sworn in as Ontario's 26th premier at a pivotal point in Canada's relationship with the United States, when an escalating trade battle with it is threatening to disrupt his province's economy.

Ford, who led his Progressive Conservative party to victory on June 7, is already preparing for the challenge facing him when he moves into the premier's office at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 29.

On Thursday, he met with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canada's ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton, to discuss NAFTA negotiations and the recently imposed U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

A day earlier, Ford met with representatives from those industries and from the auto sector, which has a lot at stake in the NAFTA talks and is under threat of tariffs from President Donald Trump.

Ontario is responsible for about 70 per cent of Canada's steel production, and it's the heart of Canada's auto industry. The NAFTA negotiations and now the tariff disputes are causing a lot of anxiety.

'Full-court press' on U.S.

"It's going to be a full-court press," Ford said Thursday about his approach to dealing with the U.S. "Ontario will not sit on the sidelines. We will defend Ontario jobs."

Ford assumes office two days before Canada is set to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products. Handling the fallout from the tariffs and advocating for Ontario's interests in the NAFTA talks will be among the first tests of Ford's leadership.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland met with Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford in Toronto on Thursday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Even his political opponents want him to pass those tests with flying colours and are offering advice on how to do it.

"We want Doug Ford as premier to succeed and ensure that we continue to have a strong economy in this province," said Brad Duguid, a Liberal MPP who served as Ontario's economic development minister and didn't run for re-election.

"I wish him all the best in that effort," Duguid said as he left a final Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday. The governing Liberals were reduced to just seven seats in the election and outgoing Premier Kathleen Wynne stepped down as party leader.

Wynne called Trump a "bully" when he issued the tariffs, and she suggested Ford and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath weren't up to the task of standing up to the president.

Ford was asked Wednesday whether he agreed with the bully characterization and he steered clear of commenting on Trump's behaviour, other than to say he recognizes the president is trying to protect American jobs.

Duguid said it would be wise for Ford to lay off any tough talk about Trump.

"He's rightfully going to be cautious at this stage. He wants to make sure he doesn't make challenging matters worse," Duguid said, adding he's glad Ford was meeting with Freeland and MacNaughton.

Ford doing his homework

"He's doing his homework, as he should," the Liberal said.

Ford, who earned a reputation for blunt, non-diplomatic behaviour when he was a Toronto city councillor and his late brother Rob was the controversial mayor. But he is a rookie in provincial politics.

New Democrat MPP Gilles Bisson said Ford needs to remember that he is about to step onto a bigger stage with a brighter spotlight.

"He has to understand he can't just be Doug Ford — he's got to be the premier of Ontario," Bisson said.

"There's a difference, and that is he's got to represent the people of Ontario in such a way that when we look at him we feel good with what he's doing, but more importantly, that he's respected on the other side of the border — and you're not going to get respected if you play the rhetoric game."

Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford meets with industry representatives to discuss NAFTA negotiations and Ontario's business competitiveness in Toronto on Wednesday. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

Duguid and Bisson agreed that part of Ford's strategy for Ontario-U.S. relations should include keeping an Ontario representative in the U.S. capital.

The outgoing Liberal government created the job in 2010. Monique Smith, a former MPP and cabinet minister, was appointed to it by Wynne in 2013.

A Ford transition team official said decisions about the position in Washington are in the "early stages."

Gordon Giffin, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada, said it will be crucial for Ford and his government to develop personal connections with U.S. counterparts.

"Relationships matter," he said in an interview.

Giffin said Ford should follow the example set by other Canadian premiers who have made efforts to get to know state governors. Ford should target nearby states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and New York and make it a goal to know their leaders on a personal basis within a year, he suggested.

Face time in U.S. will be crucial

"Dealing with governors is important, because they are in touch with the members of Congress," said Giffin, who was ambassador from 1997-2001.

If you have governors on your side, especially Republican ones, they also have access to the White House and could potentially have an impact on Trump's decisions, he added.

Ford mentioned Thursday that he already knows some governors and that he intends to connect with more of them. Ford's family business, Deco Labels, has operations in Illinois, and Ford said he's also spent a lot of time in neighbouring Wisconsin.

"I'm going to be travelling to every single state. Nothing is better than meeting someone eye-to-eye," he said Thursday.

David Adams, president of Global Automakers of Canada, is pleased the incoming premier intends to spend time south of the border, and he would like to see the Ontario representative job maintained in Washington.

Prepared to deliver

"For sure, that whole effort does need to continue," said Adams, who attended Wednesday's meeting with Ford.

Adams said Ford seemed to understand the impact the cross-border tariff dispute could have on workers in both countries and that he is prepared to deliver that message to his U.S. counterparts.

Jerry Dias, president of Unifor, a union that represents 23,500 auto workers, told CBC he's pleased Ford is diving into trade issues so quickly, but he was disappointed his union wasn't at the table on Wednesday when Ford met only with company representatives.

Jerry Dias, president of Unifor, the union that represents auto workers, would like to meet soon with Doug Ford and is calling on the incoming Ontario premier to support the auto sector financially, if necessary. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Preess)

Ford ran on a populist campaign, his slogan was "For the People," said Dias, "And then your first act is to completely avoid them."

"He may want to rethink that strategy," said Dias, who has been closely monitoring the NAFTA talks and said he could have been useful in briefing Ford.

Dias would like to see the Ford government commit to shoring up the auto industry if it takes a hit from a new NAFTA or tariffs.

"Let's see what happens here before we make any commitments," Ford said Thursday when the idea of financial assistance for the steel, aluminum and auto industries was raised.

After Ford takes office

He said during the campaign he would put an end to "corporate welfare" and instead would take other measures to help businesses like cutting taxes.

Dias said Ford's transition team has told Unifor they can meet after he takes office.

"As long as Ford is working for working people, then we are going to find common ground," said Dias.

Ford is expressing confidence that common ground will be reached between Canada and the U.S. and the historically strong bilateral relationship will continue.

"I'm proud to say that they are our neighbour. Obviously No. 1 is Canada in my heart and everyone's else's," Ford said, "But I love the United States of America, and we can make a difference working with them."