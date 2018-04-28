Doug Ford's hydro plan won't cut electricity rates, Andrea Horwath says

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says a hydro plan announced on Friday by Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford won't reduce electricity rates.

Horwath said Ford has endorsed what she calls the Liberals' disastrous hydro borrowing scheme, which will cause bills to skyrocket by 70 per cent right after the June election.

Ford is promising to cut hydro bills by 12 per cent if he wins the election, saying it would be on top of a rate reduction from the governing Liberals, whose plan he has repeatedly criticized.

Ford has said he'd cut rates through a variety of measures that would save the average ratepayer $173 a year.