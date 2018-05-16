Ford says he'll reduce gas prices by 10 cents per litre by cutting cap-and-trade, fuel tax

A Progressive Conservative government would reduce gas prices in Ontario by 10 cents per litre by scrapping the province's cap-and-trade program and reducing the provincial fuel tax, Doug Ford said on Wednesday.

Ford did not say, however, how a Tory government would make up for the billions in lost revenue that would result from those changes.

"Every day, I hear from the people who are fed up. Fed up with being gouged at the gas pump. Fed up with the price of gas keeps going up, and with, the price of goods and services, with no end or relief in sight," the PC leader said at a campaign stop in Oakville.

Ford also reiterated his vow to challenge the imposition of a carbon tax in Ontario.

According to a news release, the provincial fuel tax on gas and diesel — currently at 14.7 cents and 14.3 cents per litre, respectively — would be reduced to nine cents for both.

Ontario's cap-and-trade program accounted for some $1.9 billion in revenue last year, while the fuel tax brings in some $2.7 billion in revenue.

Ford is promising to scrap both, while also reducing government spending by at least $6 billion, reducing the tax rate in the province's second tax bracket, lowering the corporate tax rate and significantly cutting hydro bills for voters.

When pressed by reporters on how a PC government could afford the changes, Ford said that the money voters save on gas will increase economic activity.

"We can't afford not to do this," Ford said, without providing any further details on how the proposal would work.

"These are savings that will leave more money in your pocket."​

Ford also repeated his claim that a "line-by-line" audit of government ministries would find billions of dollars in "efficienies."