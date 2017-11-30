Bail has been revoked for Const. James Forcillo, the suspended Toronto police officer convicted in the 2013 shooting death of Sammy Yatim.

Forcillo was arrested in mid-November by Toronto police for allegedly breaching the bail conditions related to his house arrest.

On Thursday, a judge ruled his bail would be revoked.

Forcillo's lawyer said after his court appearance that part of the reason Forcillo agreed to have his bail revoked was that his sureties — one of them being his ex-wife — were no longer willing to act in that capacity.

Last year, Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison for shooting Yatim on a streetcar in July 2013.

Forcillo is appealing the conviction, with the matter expected to be heard sometime in 2018.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 15.