Const. James Forcillo, the Toronto Police officer convicted in the 2013 shooting death of Sammy Yatim, has been granted a bail extension.

Forcillo was convicted of attempted murder and was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

Forcillo had been due to surrender to police on Oct. 1, a day before an appeal hearing on his conviction is scheduled to begin.

Lawyers representing the suspended officer are attempting to introduce new evidence in the case.

Forcillo will now be out on bail until April 2, 2018.