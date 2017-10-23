One of Canada's largest food banks is getting a new CEO.

Toronto-based Daily Bread Food Bank's current executive director, Gail Nyberg, is retiring after leading the organization since 2005 — and Neil Hetherington, the current CEO of Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services CEO, has been named the new CEO.

He'll be starting his role in January.

Al Shulman, board chair for the Daily Bread Food Bank, praised the outgoing Nyberg for being a "force for good in the city."

And in a statement, Hetherington said he looks forward to joining the organization and working towards "the eradication of hunger from Toronto."

The non-profit organization provides food to 120,000 Torontonians each year through nearly 200 food programs run by its 130 member agencies.

Prior to being CEO of Dixon Hall, Hetherington was the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Toronto and New York City since 2000.