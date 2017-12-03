Toronto has been placed under a fog advisory with near zero visibility in some places.

Environment Canada, which issued the advisory shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, said dense fog formed overnight Saturday, but is expected to dissipate later Sunday. The advisory was updated just before 8 a.m.

The federal agency said "local icy patches" are possible on some roads and sidewalks because temperatures are below zero in some places.

It urged drivers to be cautious.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada said in a statement.