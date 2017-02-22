Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Toronto, with a warning to drivers that visibility will be near zero in some areas.

The fog is expected to continue early Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada said its fog advisory also applies to surrounding areas, including Peel, York, Durham and Halton Regions. Visibility will improve by mid morning as the fog dissipates.

Drivers should expect dense fog in some areas.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," the federal agency said in its advisory.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility."

Fog advisories are issued when fog has reduced visibility to near zero.