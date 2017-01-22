Toronto remained under a fog advisory on Sunday morning, with drivers urged to take it slow due to near zero visibility in some areas.

Environment Canada said travel could be "hazardous" due to the reduced visibility.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," the federal agency said in the advisory.

Some areas could have near zero visibility.

The fog advisory is in place for much of Southern Ontario. The fog is expected to clear later Sunday morning.

Environment Canada said it issues fog advisory when near zero visibility is expected or occurring.