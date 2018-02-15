A fog advisory has ended for Toronto but remains in effect for parts of southern Ontario after "near zero visibility" plagued the early morning commute across the region Thursday.

Environment Canada issued the fog advisory shortly after 3 a.m., calling for "dense fog patches" across southern Ontario through the morning.

Fog advisories are issued when visibility drops below 400 m and the fog will last for a considerable period of time, Kelly Hobelman of Environment Canada told CBC Toronto.

Early Thursday morning, visibility in some areas was down to 200 m, she said.

She attributed the fog to southwesterly winds bringing warmer air to southern Ontario.

"So the warmer air combined with the cooler temperatures on the surface, the snow, is helping to bring some fog into the area," she said.

The advisory was lifted for Toronto shortly before 8:30 a.m., but remained for an area from Windsor to parts of Peel Region.

The fog is expected to dissipate through the morning, but some areas closer to Lake Erie could remain under an advisory into the evening, according to Hobelman.

The fog comes amid a bit of a winter warm-up across the region. The temperature at 9 a.m. in Toronto was 5 C, and the forecast high is 8 C. Environment Canada is calling for gusting winds up to 50 km/h with a 60 per cent chance of rain in the evening.

Sunny skies return Friday, with a forecast high for the city of 0 C.