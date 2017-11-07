Say it ain't so.

Wintry weather is coming to Toronto this week and Environment Canada is predicting freezing temperatures plus a chance of flurries starting on Thursday night.

That means it's time to haul out the winter gear: mittens, woolen hats, scarves, boots and snow shovels. And if you haven't done so already, it's time to put on winter tires on your vehicle.

The federal weather agency says the chance of flurries will continue throughout the weekend and end by Sunday night.

It says there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Thursday night, when the low is predicted to be minus 8 C.

And there is a 30 per cent chance on Friday morning, when the high is predicted to be slightly warmer at minus 3 C. The low on Friday night is forecast to be minus 9 C.

On Saturday, the temperature will warm slightly, with a high of 2 C and a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast, but the chance of flurries at night will remain at 30 per cent. The low on Saturday night is forecast to be minus 1 C.

And on Sunday, it will be even warmer, with a high of 6 C and a 30 per cent chance of either rain showers or flurries.