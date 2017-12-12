Over 100 flights have been delayed or cancelled at Toronto's Pearson International Airport due to the city's first major snowfall of the season.

According to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, 100 arriving flights and 99 departing flights were cancelled on Tuesday as of 9:00 a.m.

The authority is urging air travellers on its website to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

"Snow is in the forecast and flight schedules may be impacted," its website reads.

Toronto is currently under a special weather statement.

Environment Canada says some areas of the city reportedly received between eight to 10 centimetres of snow as of 4 a.m., with another five centimetres expected before the snow tapers off to flurries later on Tuesday morning.