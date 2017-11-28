Five people, including two youths, are in police custody after a lengthy chase by car and foot on Monday night in the northwest end of Toronto.

The encounter between police and the five people began around 10:30 p.m., when officers in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road attempted to pull over a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.

A pursuit began, with the occupants of the allegedly stolen vehicle making their way some 15 kilometres east to the area of Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue, just north of Highway 401, Const. Craig Brister said Tuesday.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed it and all five occupants ran on foot. With help from the canine unit, officers managed to round up all five and take them into custody.

Real life GTA. Great take down! @TPSOperations pic.twitter.com/pBYb3OLAlk — @TrainwithHenry

A witness to the unfolding scene had reported seeing a firearm, but no weapons were recovered by police, Brister said.

The accused include three adults and two youths, all of whom are set to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Brister was unable to say which charges will be laid. There are no additional people of interest, he said.

Investigators are at the scene collecting evidence.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact Toronto police's 23 Division.