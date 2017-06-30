Expect this year's fireworks displays to reflect the magnitude of Canada's 150th birthday.

Pyrotechnics will cap off many of the festivals and street parties on July 1 — and we've rounded up where you can watch the celebrations across the Greater Toronto Area:

Nathan Phillips Square

The celebrations outside city hall include a music festival, which will feature the Barenaked Ladies and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and kicks off at 5 p.m. Get a seat for the fireworks, which blast off at 10:55 p.m.

Mel Lastman Square

Those in North York can head to Mel Lastman Square, which will feature a jazz orchestra and other live performances starting at 2 p.m. Fireworks cap off the day at 10:55 p.m.

Humber Bay Park West

Catch live music by Lake Ontario starting at 2 p.m., with a focus on multicultural performances. Fireworks begin at 10:55 p.m.

Scarborough Civic Centre

The Scarborough family day, including live music and food, starts at 2 p.m. Fireworks round out the holiday at 10:55 p.m.

CN Tower

Fireworks will begin at the CN Tower at 10:30 p.m., followed by a 30-second lightshow.

Fireworks will be set off on top of the CN Tower in honour of Canada 150. The fireworks shown here are from the Pan Am Games opening ceremony in 2015. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

Milliken Park

Catch the fireworks at this north Scarborough park around dusk, which organizers estimate will fall around 9:30 p.m.

Canada's Wonderland

The Vaughan theme park Canada's Wonderland will host their annual fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Downsview Park

A whole host of activities from rides to food to music will be taking place at Downsview Park throughout the day, culminating in fireworks at 10 p.m.

Harbourfront Centre

A day of music performances, exhibitions, and workshops will be happening throughout Canada Day. Fireworks will begin at 10:45 p.m.

Centennial Park

Centennial Park in Etobicoke will be hosting Toronto Ribfest on Canada Day starting at 11 a.m. The day ends with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Ashbridges Bay

A frequent fireworks hotspot, Ashbridges Bay will host its pyrotechnic celebration at 10 p.m.

Ashbridges Bay will be hosting fireworks on Canada Day. (Canadian Press/Chris Young)

Stan Wadlow Park

East York will celebrating its 60th anniversary alongside Canada's 150th birthday beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Amesbury Park

Celebrations begin at 9 a.m. and end with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Mississauga Celebration Square

Mississauga residents will start the party at 2 p.m. with a live concert, followed by food trucks and, at 10 p.m., a fireworks display.

Toronto Waterfront

Check out the world's largest rubber duck at the Redpath Waterfront Festival at 339 Queens Quay W. There will also be dancing, music, food and fireworks, the latter of which starts at 10:30 p.m.

Weston Lions Park

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Ajax Downs Racetrack

Canada Day celebrations include live music, food trucks and, at 10 p.m., fireworks.