A teen boy was seriously injured after a group of youth were seen shooting fireworks at each other in Christie Pits Park on Monday night.

Paramedics were called to the scene to treat the teen shortly after 9:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

A video posted on Twitter last night shows a number of people taking part in the fight.

You can watch the incident in the video below. Warning: footage contains explicit language.

Fire works turned into shooting works with teenagers going crazy on Victoria Day. One injured I the eye! <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/iODcm7qgGj">pic.twitter.com/iODcm7qgGj</a> —@jaber_nadia

Toronto police received numerous calls about the incident, which started around 9 p.m., said Toronto Police spokesman Gary Long.

No arrests were made and Long was not aware of any warnings issued by police.