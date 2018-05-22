Skip to Main Content
Teen injured in Victoria Day fireworks fight at Christie Pits park

Teen injured in Victoria Day fireworks fight at Christie Pits park

A teen boy was seriously injured after a group of youth were seen shooting fireworks at each other in on Monday night.

A video posted to Twitter shows several people involved

A Victoria Day fireworks fight broke out in Christie Pits Park on Monday night. (@jaber_nadia/Twitter)

A teen boy was seriously injured after a group of youth were seen shooting fireworks at each other in Christie Pits Park on Monday night.

Paramedics were called to the scene to treat the teen shortly after 9:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

A video posted on Twitter last night shows a number of people taking part in the fight.

You can watch the incident in the video below. Warning: footage contains explicit language.

Toronto police received numerous calls about the incident, which started around 9 p.m., said Toronto Police spokesman Gary Long.

No arrests were made and Long was not aware of any warnings issued by police.

