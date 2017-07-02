Fireworks at the CN Tower lit up the Toronto sky to mark Canada's 150th birthday on Saturday night.

The dazzling display wowed crowds all along the waterfront and across the city.

After a full day of festivities in the city that drew thousands of people, the CN Tower fireworks began at 10:30 p.m. with a 30-second lightshow.

That was followed by five minutes of fireworks and another lightshow.

Crowds can be heard cheering at the end.

Toronto residents, from various points downtown and in the city, tweeted photos of the CN Tower looking like a giant sparkler in the dark.

Enjoying the #CANADADAY150 fireworks at the CN Tower from King & John pic.twitter.com/VWbw4chChj — @TheFinerOne

The #fireworks off the CN Tower were amazing. I had a clear view of it all and it was just stunning. pic.twitter.com/mUJpA0ojfA — @zeevlewis

Stunning view of the CN Tower fireworks from across the city! #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/uIOmWVuBsF — @Tea_RedRose

Toronto was crazy but we managed to find a good spot for CN tower fireworks 🎉🇨🇦🎉 pic.twitter.com/PMKMr2rHg8 — @emuyhn