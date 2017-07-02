Fireworks at the CN Tower lit up the Toronto sky to mark Canada's 150th birthday on Saturday night.

The dazzling display wowed crowds all along the waterfront and across the city.

After a full day of festivities in the city that drew thousands of people, the CN Tower fireworks began at 10:30 p.m. with a 30-second lightshow.

That was followed by five minutes of fireworks and another lightshow.

Crowds can be heard cheering at the end.

Toronto residents, from various points downtown and in the city, tweeted photos of the CN Tower looking like a giant sparkler in the dark. 

Video by Michael Charles Cole