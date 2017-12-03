Toronto police say they are investigating 12 fires set in two separate neighbourhoods over the weekend.

Six were set in Rexdale early Saturday. Six were set near the Annex. A man, 20, has been arrested and charged with the Annex fires.

Police could not say if the fires are connected.

1 f ire caught on tape

A video posted on YouTube appears to show one of the fires set downtown. In the video, a family flees from a house after a fire is set on the porch.

The video says the house was on Euclid Avenue. In the video, the person filming the incident says this was the first in the series of fires.

All six fires occurred between Harbord and Lennox Streets to the north and south, and Bathurst Street and Euclid Avenue to the east and west.

Police warn residents to stay vigilant

Early Saturday, six fires were set on Woolenscote Circle near Highway 27 and Finch Avenue. All six fires were set on the same street.

Police said a fire accelerant was used. Minor damage was caused to several homes, but no injuries were reported.

Residents in the area are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.