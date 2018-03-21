Toronto firefighters are struggling to extinguish a fire Wednesday that erupted overnight inside a York automotive shop.

Fire crews first responded to the blaze at 4:21 a.m. on Caledonia Road, near Keele Street and Highway 401. It quickly escalated into a three-alarm fire, requiring a large contingent of firefighters and support vehicles.

The fire has been especially difficult to knock out because the store is filled with automotive tires.

Multiple sweeps of the facility and searches of the property showed that no one was killed or injured during the fire.

While there have been no injuries reported, the fire itself continues to burn. Toronto fire Chief Michael Westwood said firefighters will remain on scene to ensure no hot spots threaten another ignition.

"Hopefully we will be able to get it under control soon," said Westwood.

Caledonia Road remains closed between Cartright and Bridgeland avenues.