A male believed to be in his 20s is in trauma care Monday morning after he slammed into a metal pole while driving in North York overnight.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash on Avenue Road, near Willowbank Boulevard, at 4:28 a.m.

The man had suffered head injuries and his lower body was trapped inside the car, but he was conscious. According to police, a nurse who witnessed the aftermath of the collision attended the man until paramedics arrived.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to free the man, whose lower body was trapped during the crash. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

After about 30 minutes, firefighters were able to free him from the vehicle with hydraulic extraction tools, said Toronto fire Capt. David Eckerman.

The man was rushed to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

Avenue Road is closed in that area due to the police investigation of the collision.