Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in Willowdale after several people reported hearing an explosion shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters were called to 200 Ellerslie Ave., a detached private home, at 7:42 p.m., Capt. Adrian Ratushniak of Toronto Fire told CBC Toronto.

Several people reported hearing an explosion, he said.

One person has been injured in the blaze, he said, but could not immediately speak to the nature of the injuries.

Paramedics were on scene tending to the victim, he said.

The fire at first was mainly on the roof of the home, but most of the home was eventually engulfed in flames.

Ratushniak could not immediately say what caused the explosion.

Toronto police were also on scene and had closed Ellerslie Avenue.