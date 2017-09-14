Firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in Willowdale late Thursday after several people reported hearing an explosion shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters were called to 200 Ellerslie Ave., a detached private home, at 7:42 p.m., Capt. Adrian Ratushniak of Toronto Fire told CBC Toronto.

Several people reported hearing an explosion, he said.

Neighbour Bob Emond was in his backyard across the street when he heard a blast. Roofers had been working on the home, he said.

"And then all of a sudden, boom, the house shook and you could see a puff of flame across the street," he said.

One person was injured in the blaze, Ratushniak said, but he could not immediately speak to the nature of the injuries.

Paramedics were on the scene tending to the victim, he said.

The fire at first was mainly on the roof of the home, but most of the home was eventually engulfed in flames.

Ratushniak could not immediately say what caused the explosion.

Toronto police were also on scene and had closed Ellerslie Avenue.