Fire that destroyed east-end garage 'appears to be arson,' police say

A fire that destroyed a garage on Coleridge Avenue in Toronto's east side "appears to be arson," according to police.

Person caught on camera running along Coleridge Ave. shortly after fire started

CBC News ·
A fire on Coleridge Avenue in Toronto's east end engulfs a garage early on Friday morning. (John Hanley/CBC)

A fire that destroyed a garage early Friday morning "appears to be arson," according to police.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. from several neighbours reporting the fire, which started between two houses on Coleridge Avenue, just north of Woodbine and Danforth Avenues.

Much of the incident was caught on surveillance video, according to police.

"[The fire] was ignited very quickly, like a combustion," Sgt. David Dube of 54 Division told CBC Toronto. "Something similar to a Molotov cocktail, it ignited very rapidly, very quickly, which we observed on the video."

What Dube called a "person of interest" was also captured on the video fleeing the scene.

A garage was destroyed in the fire, and a nearby vehicle sustained damage.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the video showed the suspect may have minor injuries, including damage to their clothing or hair.

Police are canvassing the neighbourhood and asking anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

The fire, which destroyed a garage on Coleridge Avenue and damaged a nearby car, is being deemed suspicious by police. (Tony Smyth/CBC)
