Service has resumed on Line 1 after King subway station was evacuated Thursday night when a call came into police and fire services reporting flames onboard a train.
The call came in at 8:22 p.m., and by 8:31 p.m. power had been cut to the train, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told CBC Toronto.
Police say there were no flames visible but lots of smoke could be seen.
A strong, burning odour was also present in the station.
No injuries were reported.
A tweet put out by the TTC said the station has been cleared with full service resuming on the line.
