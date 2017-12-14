Service has resumed on Line 1 after King subway station was evacuated Thursday night when a call came into police and fire services reporting flames onboard a train.

The call came in at 8:22 p.m., and by 8:31 p.m. power had been cut to the train, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told CBC Toronto.

Police say there were no flames visible but lots of smoke could be seen.

A strong, burning odour was also present in the station.

No injuries were reported.

A tweet put out by the TTC said the station has been cleared with full service resuming on the line.

ALL CLEAR: The delay at King Station has now cleared and full service has resumed on the Line 1. #TTC — @TTCnotices