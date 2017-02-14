Police have closed a major intersection in the city due to a massive fire at a commercial building in midtown Toronto.

The fire at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West has sent plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the air.

Capt. David Eckerman, public information officer for Toronto Fire Service, said firefighters received a call about the fire at 25 St. Clair Avenue W. at about 9:20 a.m. from people who were leaving the building.

Four alarm fire across the road from our building - fire service very quick to respond - stay safe everyone #stclair #toronto pic.twitter.com/9poEwMv8Zi — @lizmulhall

The fire, located at the Badminton and Raquet Club, is now a six-alarm fire. He said everyone who was in the club has been accounted for and is safe.

Eckerman said it appears the south wall of the building is ready to collapse.

The TTC says subway trains on Line 1 are bypassing St. Clair station both ways.

Massive fire shuts down Yonge & St. Clair intersection0:36

​Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said a firefighter suffered minor injuries when he slipped and fell while fighting the blaze but he has not been taken to hospital.

"The condition of the building has begun to worsen," he said.

Pegg described the fire as very difficult and complex. He said no firefighters are inside the commercial building because the structure is unstable. About 80 firefighters are involved in fighting the fire from the outside.

The building was evacuated before fire crews arrived and nearby buildings, including a condo, are now being evacuated as well.

"Our crews are dealing with large volumes of fire and obviously smoke," Pegg said Tuesday. "We are also having to manage a number of partial building collapses."

Pegg urged Toronto residents to avoid the area. "Please stay a safe distance away," he said. "Please resist the urge to come."

Huge fire at yonge and St Clair #Toronto #news pic.twitter.com/EscSOiiTXA — @princessBhatia

He also asked people in nearby buildings to comply with evacuation requests.

It was not immediately clear how many buildings were affected. Pegg said crews are monitoring air quality in nearby buildings.

A fire in a building on St. Clair Avenue near Yonge Street is now a six-alarm blaze. (Dan Soper/Twitter)

The cause of the fire is not known but it is believed to have started in a mechanical room.

Streetcar diverted

Traffic has started to back up in the area and the TTC has diverted streetcars from the area.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said people forced to leave the building are sheltering nearby.

"There's a restaurant that has kindly open up the doors to shelter people that have been evacuated from the building," he said.