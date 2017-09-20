Toronto Fire is investigating the cause of an early morning apartment fire near the intersection of Sherbourne and Carlton streets.

The 3-alarm fire was called in at approximately 4:40 a.m.

Capt. Michael Westwood of Toronto Fire told CBC Toronto that at least one resident had to be rescued through a window after the fire broke out on the fourth floor.

3RD ALARM - 387 Sherbourne St. Fire on 4th floor. Firefighters and residents being treated for minor smoke inhalation. Road closed. pic.twitter.com/dAWEJjFqoM — @LateNightCam

Other residents of the building sheltered in place or left the apartment building, he said.

Toronto paramedics treated at least one person for smoke inhalation.

The fire was put out just after 5 a.m.