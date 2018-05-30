New
3 injured, 1 missing in early morning house fire in Scarborough
An early morning fire in a house in Scarborough has left three people injured, one seriously, and one person accounted for on Wednesday, paramedics say.
Paramedics were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. near Ellesmere Road, Military Trail
An early morning house fire in Scarborough has left three people injured, and one person unaccounted for on Wednesday, paramedics say.
Paramedics took a woman in her 20s with serious injuries to a burn unit at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre following the fire at Haida Court, near Ellesmere Road and Military Trail. Two others were taken to a local hospital.
One person is unaccounted for, according to Evert Steenge, deputy commander at Toronto Paramedic Services.
Paramedics were called to the scene at 2:27 a.m.