3 injured, 1 missing in early morning house fire in Scarborough

An early morning house fire in Scarborough has left three people injured, and one person unaccounted for on Wednesday, paramedics say.

Paramedics took a woman in her 20s with serious injuries to a burn unit at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre following the fire at Haida Court, near Ellesmere Road and Military Trail. Two others were taken to a local hospital.

One person is unaccounted for, according to Evert Steenge, deputy commander at Toronto Paramedic Services.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 2:27 a.m.