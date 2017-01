Toronto fire crews are trying to bring a 2-alarm fire in a North York home under control.

Toronto police have closed Bathford Crescent at Chase Road as fire crews douse the residence with water.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received the call at about 12:30 p.m.

Douglas-Cook said several callers reported seeing smoke and flames. The fire is believed to be in the living room.

Police have not received confirmation that someone is in the home.