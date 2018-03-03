Investigators are hunting for the cause of a fire that gutted a construction site in Mississauga Friday night.

The blaze demolished a four-storey residential building under construction in the area of Tannery Street and Joymar Drive in the city west of Toronto. The intersection remains closed for the investigation.

"We've got a lot of rubble," Fire Chief Tim Beckett told reporters Saturday morning. "It's going to be a painstaking investigation."

His team has been collecting information overnight as they await the Ontario Fire Marshall's arrival, he says.

The fire crew — a total of 15 trucks and 60 firefighters — brought the blaze under control Friday night as they battled more than just the flames.

"We've had some explosions in there — probably the result of building equipment — propane tanks, things like that," Beckett said.

The area, which includes a seniors' residence, was evacuated during the blaze. Mississauga Transit buses were called in to provide shelter but residents have since returned home.

Mississauga Fire at the scene of a fire Saturday morning after a blaze tore through a construction site the night before (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

At one point Friday night, crews were forced to shut off the power of about 1,100 homes in the area as they fought the fire. Power to all of those homes have since been restored.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said on Twitter that one GO Train was affected by the fire.

Mississauga Fire is monitoring air quality, police say.