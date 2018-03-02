About 225 homes were without power Friday night following a large fire in Mississauga's Streetsville neighbourhood.

According to Peel Regional Police, the fire broke out in the area of Tannery Street and Joymar Drive at around 7:15 p.m. at a building under construction. Fire crews brought it under control several hours later.

Earlier Friday evening, the area was said to be evacuated as a result of the blaze, but police now say residents of residential properties, including a seniors' home, are "in a proactive position being sheltered in place."

At one point, about 1,100 homes were without power, but that number dropped to 225 by about 9:30 p.m., energy company Alectra said on Twitter. The power was expected to be restored to the homes by 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Residences were being evacuated near the fire in Mississauga. (Greg Ross/CBC)

Mississauga Transit buses was called in to provide shelter for residents who had to leave their homes.

GO Train service was also affected by the fire. Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said on Twitter that one GO Train was impacted by the fire.

Mississauga Fire is monitoring air quality, police say.