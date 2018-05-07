Fire investigators search for cause of fire at Markham home where 1 found dead

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire in Markham where one person was found dead Monday morning.

York Regional Police were called to the home on Ninth Line near Bur Oak Avenue just after 8 a.m.

One person was found dead inside and has not yet been identified.

Whether the fire was suspicious in nature and what led to the it is not yet known, said Const. Marina Orlovski.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate and more details are expected to be made available later on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their criminal investigations bureau at 1-866-287-5025 ext. 7530 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.