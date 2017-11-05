Peel police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious fire that forced dozens of people from a Mississauga apartment complex overnight.

Emergency crews responded to multiple calls from residents of a building on Park Road East, near the intersection Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street, shortly after 1 a.m. Firefighters and police arrived to discover that a car parked behind the building was set ablaze.

There also appeared to be smoke emanating from spots inside the apartment complex.

"There was smoke in several areas of the building, but at this point it's unclear whether there were multiple fires set or if it was just fire spreading from the original scene," said Peel police Const. Mark Fischer.

"That's something the Fire Marshal will be investigating."

The fire that destroyed this car is believed to have prompted the initial calls to police. One resident, however, told CBC Toronto that smoke also appeared to be coming from different spots within the building. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Peel's 12 Division criminal investigation bureau is assisting the OFM in the probe into how the fires may have started, though police said the circumstances are suspicious.

No injuries were reported. Most residents who were forced to evacuate from the building have been allowed back into their homes, though some will have to wait until the scene is cleared to return home.

Buses were brought in overnight to keep those who had to leave their apartments warm.