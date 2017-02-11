Toronto fire crews are working to contain a blaze at an industrial building in the Junction that officials describe as a difficult operation.

Crews from Toronto Fire Services were called to Topper Linen and Uniform Service, a textile rental company, on Mulock Avenue near Keele Street and Dundas Street West, at 5:08 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was initially a one-alarm fire. Thirty minutes later, it was upgraded to three alarm.

No injuries have been reported. There are some residences in the area but no one has been evacuated.

Capt. Dave Eckerman, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services, said the call came from police officers on patrol who noticed smoke coming from the roof of the two-storey building.

Toronto fire crews work to contain a blaze at an industrial building early Saturday. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

The fire was visible from the rear door. When crews arrived, they encountered intense heat and heavy smoke coming from the building.

"It had heavy flames, large fireloads on the stair," he said.

Fire crews discovered there were holes in the basement floor and they had to put the fire out above to get to the fire below. The fire is believed to have started in the basement.

A foam pumper, which sprays foam that hits and sticks to wood, was used. Eckerman said it is more effective than water because water washes around.

Aerial trucks are involved in fighting the fire and will be there all day.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified about the fire.

A Toronto Fire Services district chief watches crews as they apply water to the outside of the building early Saturday. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)