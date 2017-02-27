No one was injured in an early morning Etobicoke house fire, but the blaze is under investigation, Toronto Fire Services says.

District Chief Stephan Powell, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services, said crews received a call about the fire on Bonnyview Drive near Lorne Avenue at 1:30 a.m. The fire was put out by 1:55 a.m.

Flames were coming out of the front door of the house before firefighters arrived and the front door was open. The residence is near The Queensway and Park Lawn Road.

Powell said nobody was home at the time of the fire. Crews found the fire at the front door.

He said the fire is being investigated. It is not known what caused the blaze.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said police are not investigating the fire as possible arson.

No estimate of damage was available.

No one was injured in an early morning fire in an Etobicoke house on Monday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)