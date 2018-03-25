Firefighter who fell off roof among 8 taken to hospital due to Dupont Street fire
4 suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, 4 suffered minor injuries
A Toronto firefighter who fell off a roof is among eight people taken to hospital due to a fire in a semi-detached house on Dupont Street early Sunday.
The firefighter, a man in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Paramedic Services.
The fire at 703 Dupont is now under control. 8 patients are being assessed / treated / transported and one firefighter being assessed in Hospital.
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the fire is now under control.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. It is not known how the fire started.
Toronto police have closed Dupont Street between Christie and Shaw Street as firefighters continue to monitor the blaze.
Mayday called at DuPont St fire. Firefighter being taken to hospital