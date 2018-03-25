Firefighter who fell off roof among 8 taken to hospital due to Dupont Street fire

A Toronto firefighter who fell off a roof is among eight people taken to hospital due to a fire in a semi-detached house on Dupont Street early Sunday.

The firefighter, a man in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Paramedic Services.

A Toronto firefighter holds a mother cat and two kittens rescued from Dupont Street. (James Morrison Collalto/CBC ) Three other people suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and four suffered minor injuries, Evert Steenge, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said Sunday.

The fire at 703 Dupont is now under control. 8 patients are being assessed / treated / transported by <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> and one <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> being assessed in Hospital. —@ChiefPeggTFS Stephan Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire Services, said the fire department received a call about the fire on Dupont just west of Christie Street at 6:06 a.m.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the fire is now under control.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. It is not known how the fire started.

Toronto police have closed Dupont Street between Christie and Shaw Street as firefighters continue to monitor the blaze.

A Toronto police officer walks near the scene of an early morning house that sent eight people to hospital with injuries on Sunday. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC )