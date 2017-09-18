Firefighters are working to put out a 5-alarm fire at an industrial building near Lawrence and Warden avenues that broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Toronto Fire was called to 40 Crockford Boulevard, which houses a catering business, just before 2:30 a.m.

As the fire spread, the alarm level was increased. A 5-alarm fire indicates that up to 25 different emergency vehicles were called to the scene.

5 Alarm Fire - 40 Crockford Blvd. One firefighter with injured hand. Road closed. Investigators notified. pic.twitter.com/B3EpY7oE8Z — @LateNightCam

Speaking for Toronto Fire, Capt Adrian Ratushniak told CBC Toronto that much of the fire was out as of 5:10 a.m., but that firefighters were still working to access some pockets of flame.

"We'll be on scene for a few hours now," he said.

Ratushniak said it hasn't been determined yet if the Ontario Fire Marshal's office will be called in to investigate the fire.

The Fire Marshal's office is called in when certain conditions are met, including if the fire damages are in excess of $500,000.