Overnight fire damages halal meat shop in Mississauga

Mississauga firefighters are monitoring hot spots at a halal meat shop after a fire broke out in the business early Saturday.

Police said they didn't know if anyone was injured in the fire.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at Chop Shop, Fine Halal Meat, at 592 Rathburn Road W., near Mavis Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West, at 1:56 a.m.

When crews arrived at the business, which is located in a plaza, the meat shop was engulfed by fire.

Peel police closed roads in the area as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

One truck remains at the scene, according to Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services.

Const. Harinder Sohi, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said officers are trying to notify keyholders of businesses in the plaza about the fire.

Sohi could not say if the fire spread to neighbouring businesses.