Toronto Fire Services say they are battling a blaze at a mixed residential and commercial building near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue.

Fire crews say the fire broke out on the second floor of the complex and is currently a two-alarm fire.

Toronto fire said they conducted searches of the property and didn't find anyone inside of the building.

Parts of Bloor Street are closed as firefighters battle the fire, and it is unknown when streets will reopen to traffic.

Toronto paramedics are on scene and say no patients were taken to hospital as a result of the fire.

Toronto police say that home and business owners are being warned that they may be evacuated as a result of the fire. They are advising commuters to consider alternate routes.

Police said on Twitter that the fire broke out in a restaurant and that the building is "fully engulfed" with "thick smoke from high flames."