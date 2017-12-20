Toronto firefighters discovered a small-scale illicit substance production site while battling a three-alarm blaze in a building complex shared by the Outlaws motorcycle club overnight Wednesday.

Crews responded to the fire at 40 Barbados Blvd., near Eglinton Avenue E. and McCowan Road, at 1:37 a.m. and discovered the location is home to a heating and air conditioning company.

Firefighters had to "forcibly gain access" to the interior of the building which also houses the clubhouse of the Toronto East chapter of the Outlaws, a Chicago-based outlaw motorcycle club with chapters throughout the world. The complex was empty when firefighters arrived.

It soon became clear that the fire was also burning in the building's roof, which required crews to cut a hole in it and use an aerial ladder to douse flames from above.

The building also houses the Outlaws motorcycle club's Toronto East chapter. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

In all, about 20 trucks responded to the scene. The blaze was under control by 3:20 a.m., according to Toronto fire Capt. David Eckerman.

Firefighters eventually discovered what was described over scanner channels as a "grow op," though Eckerman could not confirm it was plants or "a kind of chemical endeavour."

Toronto fire investigators were at the scene this morning, probing what may have caused the fire. Eckerman said it's clear if the fire was started by the production of illicit substances.

"That will be something that our fire investigators are looking into, but that would certainly be a possibility, among many."