Organizers of the Canadian National Exhibition say the Fire Ball ride will not be part of this year's fair, after the same ride broke apart in Ohio, killing one person and injuring seven others.

The Fire Ball will not be part of the Ex "until further notice," an official statement from CNE organizers said Thursday.

"We are saddened by the tragedy at the Ohio State Fair, and our thoughts are with those involved."

The Ohio State Fair reopened but without rides Thursday after the horrifying event the night before.

Video captured by a bystander shows the Fire Ball in mid-ride when it appears to crash into something and then a piece breaks away.

One man died after he was thrown to the ground. Officials did not immediately know what caused the ride to malfunction.

The rides will remain shut down until a full inspection can be completed.

Organizers of Edmonton's K-Days fair, which opened last week and runs through this weekend, also announced that the Fire Ball will be taken out of operation.

Meanwhile, organizers of Toronto's CNE noted that all rides are inspected and certified by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) prior to the opening of the fair. The rides are also inspected on a daily basis throughout the 18-day event, and are inspected by third-party safety engineers, the statement said.

"We will continue to work with our midway provider, North American Midway Entertainment, to ensure vigilance in upholding our high standards as well as those of the province and TSSA," the statement concluded.

North American Midway Entertainment in its own brief statement noted that the company is not the midway provider to the Ohio State Fair, but "we will keep all our Fire Ball rides closed until further notice from the manufacturer for precautionary safety measures."