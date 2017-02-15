It's becoming easier to get around near Yonge Street and St. Clair this morning following yesterday's massive fire at the Badminton and Racquet Club.

St. Clair subway station has reopened for both subway and streetcar service.

ALL CLEAR: St Clair Station has re-opened for Subway and Streetcar service. #TTC — @TTCnotices

Westbound St. Clair Avenue has also reopened, but a portion of Yonge Street in the area is still closed off as fire crews remain on scene.

The TTC's 97 Yonge buses are diverting both ways via Chaplin Crescent, Oriole Parkway, Lonsdale Road, Avenue Road, and Davenport Road due to the fire.

Around 120 firefighters were on the scene as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

120 firefighters on scene Tuesday night

Tuesday's six-alarm fire at 25 St. Clair Avenue W. prompted the evacuation of nearby buildings and led to road closures, TTC diversions and the shutdown of St. Clair subway station.

Much of the building has been demolished as around 120 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames last night.

On Tuesday night, firefighters were still battling the blaze at 25 St. Clair Avenue West. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Two firefighters received minor injuries while battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it's believed to have started in a mechanical room.