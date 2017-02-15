It's becoming easier to get around near Yonge Street and St. Clair this morning following yesterday's massive fire at the Badminton and Racquet Club.
St. Clair subway station has reopened for both subway and streetcar service.
ALL CLEAR: St Clair Station has re-opened for Subway and Streetcar service. #TTC—
Westbound St. Clair Avenue has also reopened, but a portion of Yonge Street in the area is still closed off as fire crews remain on scene.
The TTC's 97 Yonge buses are diverting both ways via Chaplin Crescent, Oriole Parkway, Lonsdale Road, Avenue Road, and Davenport Road due to the fire.
120 firefighters on scene Tuesday night
Tuesday's six-alarm fire at 25 St. Clair Avenue W. prompted the evacuation of nearby buildings and led to road closures, TTC diversions and the shutdown of St. Clair subway station.
- Massive fire at Yonge and St. Clair contained, but not yet under control
- Burned down Badminton and Racquet Club had 90-year storied history
Much of the building has been demolished as around 120 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames last night.
Two firefighters received minor injuries while battling the fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it's believed to have started in a mechanical room.