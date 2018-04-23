What you need to know: Road closures and transit disruptions near Finch and Yonge

In the wake of an incident in north Toronto Monday afternoon, police have closed roads and TTC service has been disrupted, making getting around the area difficult.

Here is what commuters need to know about what is happening in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

Roads ​

Yonge Street is currently closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue and will remain closed for the evening. Toronto police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Drivers travelling east or west can use Lawrence Avenue, York Mills Road, Steeles Avenue and Highway 7 as alternate routes.

Drivers travelling north or south can use Bathurst Street, Bayview Avenue or Leslie Street.

Road closures for Toronto Maple Leafs game:

York Street is closed between Lakeshore Boulevard and Front Street

Eastbound lanes of Bremner Boulevard are closed

No eastbound traffic on Station Street

No northbound traffic on York Street from Harbour Street

Bremner Boulevard and York Streets intersection is closed

TTC

​Subway service:

Service on Line 1 is suspended between Sheppard and Finch stations. Northbound subways will stop at Sheppard-Yonge station.

North York Centre Station is closed until further notice.

Shuttle buses are now operating both ways between Finch and Sheppard stations. Shuttle buses are also operating both ways between Sheppard and Sheppard West stations.

Passengers can use TTC fares for GO trains and buses for as long as the current suspensions are in place.

Buses:

36 Finch is diverting eastbound via Talbot Road and Hendon Avenue.

97 Yonge is diverting both ways around the closed section of Yonge Street via Elmhurst Street, Beecroft Road and Park Home Avenue.

Travellers planning to board the 39 Finch East, 53 Steeles East, or 42 Cummer buses can board at Leslie Station, on TTC Line 4.

Express shuttle buses are travelling from Sheppard Station to Sheppard West Station. Passengers can then use the Line 1 subway to get to Finch West and Pioneer Village stations.

Due to the service suspension on Line 1, customers wishing to travel north of Sheppard can use the Sheppard Line and continue their journey using a northbound bus route

GO Transit