A man in his 30s is dead after a shooting in North York Saturday evening.

Toronto police were called to the scene in the Finch Avenue and Milvan Drive area around 9:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a man in serious condition, suffering from a bullet wound.

Paramedics say they attempted to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.